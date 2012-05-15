* LLS trades at WTI plus $13.00, within Monday's range * Mars trades at Monday's level of $10.50 over WTI * Transatlantic arbitrage widens by $1.47 on Brent expiry By Janet McGurty NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. cash crude differentials were flat to mildly unchanged in thin trade on Tuesday ahead of the expiry of Brent futures, which widened the price difference between the European crude benchmark and its U.S. counterpart, West Texas Intermediate. "The market is driven on the arb and the expiry of June Brent," said John Troland, Houston-based independent oil consultant. Tuesday's prices remained stuck in a range ahead of the impending reversal of the Seaway pipeline, expected later in the week; the first of several projects designed to carry the glut of crude from the Midwest to Gulf Coast refineries, which has narrowed the price differential between sweet and sour crudes to less than $3. Light Louisiana Sweet between sold between $12.25 and $13.00 a barrel, in range with Monday's trade level but well below the $13.60 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate seen Friday. Mars sour held tight to its $10.50 a barrel level. The transatlantic spread widened $1.47 to settle at $18.26 in favor of Brent, out from Monday's settle of $16.79, which should have supported stronger sweet crude premiums. Traders said planned reversal of Seaway pipeline starting May 17 to bring the first crude directly from Cushing, Oklahoma, to the Gulf Coast could be having an effect. Domestic sweet has been discounted sharply from Brent because it hasn't been able to reach the world market at the Gulf Coast. When that changes, it's expected to strengthen WTI and weigh on cash crudes.