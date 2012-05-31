* SGC sells at $10.05 over WTI, in range with Mars * Mars deals down 6 cents at premium of $9.94 * LLS sells $11.70 over WTI, 20 cents weaker than Wednesday * Alaska stays strong in July deal for $16.25 over * Bakken sharply weaker on Mandan refinery work HOUSTON, May 31 Southern Green Canyon sour crude sold even with Mars sour on the U.S. cash crude market Thursday, reflecting reduced flows and improved quality, traders said. Mars sold for premiums to West Texas Intermediate ranging from $10.15 early to $9.94 late, the latter being 6 cents weaker than on Wednesday. Houston Street, the online platform, allows odd-number deals. Southern Green Canyon sold for $10.05 a barrel over WTI, off 15 cents from deals heard the previous session but closer to Mars than usual. SGC has usually sold for less than Mars because has been heavier and more sour, but since the middle of last year, flows of SGC have been altered by platform outages in the field. In April, volumes fell to about 39,000 bpd, down from 100,000 bpd in February and March, and the SGC blend quality became lighter and sweeter. Both factors can raise the price of crude, traders said. Another factor could be startup of Motiva Enterprise's Port Arthur refinery, which has more than doubled in size to a capacity of 600,000 bpd and was officially commissioned Thursday, traders said. Officials of Motiva, a joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell and the Saudi Arabian national oil company, said Thursday they expected to run Saudi grades at first. But traders said it is possible that the steep discounts of a Gulf sour like SGC - which has a direct pipeline link to Port Arthur - could make it more attractive to run. "Just like LLS is way cheaper than foreign sweets, SGC is way cheaper than foreign sours," a trader said. Other grade relationships have been roiled by recent volatility in the market and shifts in supply, such as startup of the Seaway pipeline in reverse. Light Louisiana Sweet has been pressured by increased output of light, sweet shale oil, and is selling at a much narrower premium to Mars and a bigger discount to Heavy Louisiana Sweet Bakken, North Dakota, crude at Clearbrook bargained sharply weaker, being bid at $8 under WTI against an offer of $7 under WTI, reflecting weaker demand due to expansion work at Tesoro's Mandan refinery. Alaska North Slope crude for July delivery sold for $16.25 over WTI late Wednesday, unchanged from the last publicly reported deal for June, and traders cited closure of the Brent-Dubai arb keeping Russian crude away from the U.S. West Coast. The transatlantic spread settled at $15.34 in favor of Brent from $15.65 on Wednesday. It was nearly $16 in favor of Brent early in the day. A wider spread tends to weigh on cash crudes. A build in U.S. crude oil inventories, reported in the U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly update, also discouraged buying.