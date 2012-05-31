* SGC sells at $10.05 over WTI, in range with Mars
* Mars deals down 6 cents at premium of $9.94
* LLS sells $11.70 over WTI, 20 cents weaker than Wednesday
* Alaska stays strong in July deal for $16.25 over
* Bakken sharply weaker on Mandan refinery work
HOUSTON, May 31 Southern Green Canyon sour crude sold even with Mars sour on the U.S. cash crude
market Thursday, reflecting reduced flows and improved quality,
traders said.
Mars sold for premiums to West Texas Intermediate
ranging from $10.15 early to $9.94 late, the latter being 6
cents weaker than on Wednesday. Houston Street, the online
platform, allows odd-number deals.
Southern Green Canyon sold for $10.05 a barrel over WTI, off
15 cents from deals heard the previous session but closer to
Mars than usual.
SGC has usually sold for less than Mars because has been
heavier and more sour, but since the middle of last year, flows
of SGC have been altered by platform outages in the field.
In April, volumes fell to about 39,000 bpd, down from
100,000 bpd in February and March, and the SGC blend quality
became lighter and sweeter. Both factors can raise the price of
crude, traders said.
Another factor could be startup of Motiva Enterprise's Port
Arthur refinery, which has more than doubled in
size to a capacity of 600,000 bpd and was officially
commissioned Thursday, traders said.
Officials of Motiva, a joint venture between Royal Dutch
Shell and the Saudi Arabian national oil company, said Thursday
they expected to run Saudi grades at first.
But traders said it is possible that the steep discounts of
a Gulf sour like SGC - which has a direct pipeline link to Port
Arthur - could make it more attractive to run.
"Just like LLS is way cheaper than foreign sweets, SGC is
way cheaper than foreign sours," a trader said.
Other grade relationships have been roiled by recent
volatility in the market and shifts in supply, such as startup
of the Seaway pipeline in reverse.
Light Louisiana Sweet has been pressured by increased
output of light, sweet shale oil, and is selling at a much
narrower premium to Mars and a bigger discount to Heavy
Louisiana Sweet
Bakken, North Dakota, crude at Clearbrook bargained
sharply weaker, being bid at $8 under WTI against an offer of $7
under WTI, reflecting weaker demand due to expansion work at
Tesoro's Mandan refinery.
Alaska North Slope crude for July delivery sold for
$16.25 over WTI late Wednesday, unchanged from the last publicly
reported deal for June, and traders cited closure of the
Brent-Dubai arb keeping Russian crude away from the U.S. West
Coast.
The transatlantic spread settled at $15.34 in favor of Brent
from $15.65 on Wednesday. It was nearly $16 in favor of Brent
early in the day. A wider spread tends to weigh on cash crudes.
A build in U.S. crude oil inventories, reported in the U.S.
Energy Information Administration's weekly update, also
discouraged buying.