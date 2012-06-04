* LLS ends selling for $12, up 15 cents from late Friday * Mars sells for $10.30, 10 cents stronger than previous session * Low outrights draw buyers despite narrower spread HOUSTON, June 4 U.S. cash crude differentials strengthened on Monday as trading accelerated in the second week of the July trading month and buyers responded to low outright prices. Light Louisiana Sweet sold for $12 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, up 15 cents from late Friday. Mars sour sold for $10.30, 10 cents stronger. Bakken crude sold for $11.50 a barrel under WTI, $1 weaker than Friday. Traders said it was affected by a steep slide in Canadian grades due to refinery work. There was a late report of a deal Friday at $16 for Alaska North Slope crude for July delivery, 25 cents weaker than the last previous reported deal. "There were lots of buyers in cash crude," a trader said, noting oil futures -- against which grades are priced -- are sharply lower than a few weeks ago. On futures markets, July WTI settled 75 cents higher at $83.98 a barrel. July Brent ended regular trading up 42 cents at $98.85. The transatlantic spread settled at $14.87 in favor of Brent, 33 cents narrower than on Friday. Stronger WTI against Brent usually weighs on grades, but the arb move was small and futures intraday were the lowest since January 2011, meaning cash crudes were relatively cheap. Analysts said futures prices fell sharply early on concern about the economy but rebounded later in the day on hopes for government action to stimulate growth.