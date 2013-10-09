NEW YORK Oct 9 West Texas Intermediate oil for
delivery at Midland, Texas, trade at a nine-month low on
Wednesday of $2.00 a barrel under the benchmark front-month West
Texas Intermediate contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange,
traders said.
Differentials for the West Texas grade have dropped nearly
$1.50 or just over 277 percent in value since major traders
began unloading barrels in the cash market in late September.
West Texas Sour at Midland fell about 40 cents
earlier in the day to trade at $3.65 a dollar under benchmark
future but later rose to $3.25 a barrel, closing the spread with
Midland sweet to $1.25 a barrel.
Light Louisiana Sweet started trading at $3.75 a
barrel over futures but later fell to $3.30 a barrel, about 30
cents a barrel lower than Tuesday levels.
In the futures market, U.S. crude fell faster than
Brent widening its discount against the international
benchmark to $7.45 a barrel at settlement.
Brent fell $1.10 to settle at $109.06 per barrel while U.S.
Crude fell $1.88 to $101.61 a barrel.