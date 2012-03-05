* HLS sells for WTI plus $20.65, up 15 cents

* Mars Sour holds at WTI plus $14, unchanged

* WTS trades at WTI minus $4.15, down 15 cents

By Janet McGurty

NEW YORK, March 5 U.S. cash crude differentials traded little changed on Monday with the transatlantic spread fluctuating as bullish Iranian nuclear tensions warred with lower Chinese economic growth and weak U.S. factory orders.

A traffic accident in Illinois on Saturday knocked out part of Enbridge's main Canada-to-U.S. crude pipeline. Preliminary estimates are for restart on Thursday and traders said that a well supplied U.S. Midwest is not seeing any price impact yet.

"I think it's not having any effect on the market right now. I think people are a bit complacent here and unwilling to add the already high amount of length in the market," said Carl Larry, president of New York-based Oil Outlooks.

"If we see a few more days of the stoppage continue and more word from Enbridge on a longer timeline until it restarts, we could get more of a move," he added.

Heavy Louisiana Sweet sold for $20.65 over West Texas Intermediate, up 15 cents from Friday.

Mars sour sold unchanged from the previous session at a premium of $14 a barrel.

On Friday, BP ramped up crude flows of WTI and West Texas Sour from Cushing to its massive 431,500 barrel-per-day plant in Whiting, Indiana.

Earlier in the week, BP had cut back rates by 40 percent to 70,000 bpd on the 175,000-bpd line. The plant currently has three crude distillation units -- one large unit capable of running sweet crudes with two small units running sour crude. [ID:nL2E8E40ZQ}

West Texas Sour inched down 15 cents to WTI minus $4.15 on plant shutdowns.

Poor profit margins on the West Coast are seen extending by a month Alon's shutdown of its three California plants.

The three refineries -- Bakersfield, Paramount and Long Beach -- work in tandem, with Bakersfield running vacuum gas oil (VGO) produced at the 53,000 bpd Paramount plant.

The plants were due back in March.

"Realistically, the timing is now for an April start-up," said a source familiar with refinery operations.

"Paramount will restart first and then Bakersfield but they are not sure of the exact timing yet," the source said.

The transatlantic spread was holding at $17.37 in favor of Brent, out from Friday's settlement price of $16.95.

Cash crude differentials tend to weaken when WTI gains on Brent but strengthen when it loses ground.