* LLS sells up 35 cents at $22.60 over WTI
* Mars sour deals for $16.10, stronger by 20 cents
* WTI Brent spread hits $20.13, settles at $19.86
* Traders cite SPR-release talk, Midland weakness
* Shell-sponsored Houston Open another factor
By Bruce Nichols
HOUSTON, March 30 The transatlantic spread
boomeranged past $20 on Friday, and U.S. cash crude premiums
followed, but traders said uncertainty about future market
direction capped gains.
Light Louisiana Sweet sold up 35 cents at $22.60 a
barrel over West Texas Intermediate. Mars sour
dealt for $16.10, stronger by 20 cents than on Thursday.
There were deals for Alaska North Slope crude at $17
and $17.50 over WTI.
The transatlantic spread settled at $19.86 in
favor of Brent, up from $19.61 on Thursday. It oscillated
between $20.13 and $19.23 during the day.
Depressed Midland grades leaking to the Gulf Coast and talk
of a Strategic Petroleum Reserve release has kept a ceiling on
premiums, especially sours, traders said.
LLS strengthened $2 during the week. Mars finished unchanged
to a bit weaker than Monday's strongest deal. Alaska North Slope
was up nearly $2 for the week.
Pipes from Midland to the Cushing hub, the main route for
Midland grades, are full, dropping discounts to about $6 for WTI
Midland and West Texas Sour .
Sellers are maximizing limited pipeline links from Midland
to the Gulf Coast to capture higher prices, and the arrival of
Midland crudes is weighing on Gulf of Mexico grades.
Many traders were skeptical there will be an SPR release
because crude prices have fallen in recent days.
"The threat works better than a release," a trader said,
predicting that President Barack Obama will keep that weapon
holstered until closer to the November election.
The Shell Houston Open golf tournament this week also was
pulling some traders away from their desks, slowing buying in
the Houston-centered U.S. physical crude market.
"It's Friday. People are not really into it today," a trader
said.
One wrinkle in the proceedings was that it appeared a big
trader was keeping sweet differentials more elevated than sours,
perhaps to support prices of incoming cargoes, traders said.
The LLS-Mars spread has widened past $6 from under $5 at the
end of last month, which for physical traders was last Friday.
This is the first week of May trade on the cash crude market.
"A financial house or a BP/Shell trader is going to sell his
cargo and needs a strong LLS for the price to make him or her
look smart," another trader said.
On futures markets, May WTI settled up 24 cents at
$103.02. May Brent ended regular trading up 49 cents at
$122.88 a barrel.
Futures market analysts cited Mideast supply worries, a
weaker dollar and improving U.S. economic sentiment..