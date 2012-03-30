* LLS sells up 35 cents at $22.60 over WTI

* Mars sour deals for $16.10, stronger by 20 cents

* WTI Brent spread hits $20.13, settles at $19.86

* Traders cite SPR-release talk, Midland weakness

* Shell-sponsored Houston Open another factor

By Bruce Nichols

HOUSTON, March 30 The transatlantic spread boomeranged past $20 on Friday, and U.S. cash crude premiums followed, but traders said uncertainty about future market direction capped gains.

Light Louisiana Sweet sold up 35 cents at $22.60 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate. Mars sour dealt for $16.10, stronger by 20 cents than on Thursday.

There were deals for Alaska North Slope crude at $17 and $17.50 over WTI.

The transatlantic spread settled at $19.86 in favor of Brent, up from $19.61 on Thursday. It oscillated between $20.13 and $19.23 during the day.

Depressed Midland grades leaking to the Gulf Coast and talk of a Strategic Petroleum Reserve release has kept a ceiling on premiums, especially sours, traders said.

LLS strengthened $2 during the week. Mars finished unchanged to a bit weaker than Monday's strongest deal. Alaska North Slope was up nearly $2 for the week.

Pipes from Midland to the Cushing hub, the main route for Midland grades, are full, dropping discounts to about $6 for WTI Midland and West Texas Sour .

Sellers are maximizing limited pipeline links from Midland to the Gulf Coast to capture higher prices, and the arrival of Midland crudes is weighing on Gulf of Mexico grades.

Many traders were skeptical there will be an SPR release because crude prices have fallen in recent days.

"The threat works better than a release," a trader said, predicting that President Barack Obama will keep that weapon holstered until closer to the November election.

The Shell Houston Open golf tournament this week also was pulling some traders away from their desks, slowing buying in the Houston-centered U.S. physical crude market.

"It's Friday. People are not really into it today," a trader said.

One wrinkle in the proceedings was that it appeared a big trader was keeping sweet differentials more elevated than sours, perhaps to support prices of incoming cargoes, traders said.

The LLS-Mars spread has widened past $6 from under $5 at the end of last month, which for physical traders was last Friday. This is the first week of May trade on the cash crude market.

"A financial house or a BP/Shell trader is going to sell his cargo and needs a strong LLS for the price to make him or her look smart," another trader said.

On futures markets, May WTI settled up 24 cents at $103.02. May Brent ended regular trading up 49 cents at $122.88 a barrel.

Futures market analysts cited Mideast supply worries, a weaker dollar and improving U.S. economic sentiment..