By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, April 2 U.S. cash crudes were weaker
on Monday as the transatlantic spread pushed out to its widest
in almost two months, pulling down the price of Gulf Coast
crudes while prices for Midwest crudes dropped on increased
production and a lack of pipeline space to carry it out of the
region.
Light Louisiana Sweet traded down $1.60 at $21.00 a
barrel over West Texas Intermediate but traders said the
bid since moved up due to lack of offers.
Mars Sour traded at $15.25 a barrel over WTI, down
85 cents from Friday.
Out of Midland, Texas WTS traded down $1.50 at $7.25
under WTI while WTI at Midland down $1.00 at $6.60 under
WTI.
"Prices have dropped because of increased production in the
Midland Area and all the pipeline out are in proration," said
one trader.
"The West Texas Gulf line has been prorated for about a year
and the Basin is also prorated," he added, referring to two main
pipelines which carry both WTI and WTS out of Midland.
The transatlantic spread was trading at $20.12
in favor of Brent after setting at $19.86 on Friday. Earlier in
the session, it reached $20.56 -- the widest since February 7.
Oil prices edged higher in tug-of-war trading on Monday as
supportive data showing the U.S. manufacturing sector picked up
in March and loading delays for North Sea crude cargoes helped
counter disappointing economic figures from Europe. .