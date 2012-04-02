* Bonito trades at WTI plus $18.00, down 25 cents

By Janet McGurty

NEW YORK, April 2 U.S. cash crudes were weaker on Monday as the transatlantic spread pushed out to its widest in almost two months, with prices down for Gulf Coast crudes while prices for Midwest crudes dropped on increased production and a lack of pipeline space to carry it out of the region.

Light Louisiana Sweet traded down 70 cents at $21.90 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate.

Mars Sour traded at $15.25 a barrel over WTI, down 85 cents from Friday.

Bonito Sour shed 25 cents to trade at $18.00 over WTI while Thunder Horse dropped $1.25 to trade at $17.75 over WTI.

HLS traded several times at a $7.75 premium to Mars.

Out of Midland, Texas, WTS traded down $1.50 at $7.25 under WTI while WTI at Midland down $1.00 at $6.60 under WTI.

"Prices have dropped because of increased production in the Midland Area and all the pipelines out are in proration," said one trader.

"The West Texas Gulf line has been prorated for about a year and the Basin is also prorated," he added, referring to two main pipelines which carry both WTI and WTS out of Midland.

The transatlantic spread settled at $20.20 in favor of Brent after setting at $19.86 on Friday. Earlier in the session, it reached $20.56 -- the widest since February 7.

Oil prices edged higher in tug-of-war trading on Monday as supportive data showing the U.S. manufacturing sector picked up in March and loading delays for North Sea crude cargoes helped counter disappointing economic figures from Europe. .