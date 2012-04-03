* LLS sells 50 cents stronger at $22.40 over WTI

* Mars sour deals for $15.50 over WTI, up 25 cents

* WTI-Brent spread widens to $20.85 in favor of Brent

By Bruce Nichols

HOUSTON, April 3 U.S. Gulf Coast cash crude differentials strengthened on Tuesday as the transatlantic spread widened, but West Texas Intermediate at Midland and West Texas Sour remained weak.

Light Louisiana Sweet sold up 50 cents for $22.40 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate. Mars sour sold for a premium of $15.50, up 25 cents.

WTI at Midland dealt for a $7.30 discount to WTI, 70 cents weaker than the previous session. WTS sold for $8.35 under the screen, more than $1 weaker.

Pipelines from the Midland area to the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub were full, and there is a glut in the Midwest anyway, traders said.

But the WTM and WTS discounts were enabling some of the Midland area crudes to reach the Gulf at a big profit, traders said, although such deals went unreported.

"It costs a heckuva lot to get it to the Gulf," a trader said, nothing direct pipeline links were nonexistent pending projects to enable West Texas to Gulf Coast flows.

Still, if a trader could buy WTM at $7 under WTI, the Cushing, Oklahoma, trading hub discount, he could sell it closer to LLS prices on the Gulf Coast, traders said.

Even if he has to spend $15 a barrel to rail it down, and has to sell $5 under LLS, the trader is still making a lot of money, traders said.

"The volumes are small," traders said.

Both Sunoco Logistics and Magellan Midstream Partners LP are busy developing pipeline pathways to get growing crude production from the Permian Basin to the Houston area.

Sunoco had said its West Texas-Houston Access project was due to start shipping 40,000 barrels per day of WTS to Houston this month.

Sunoco did not respond immediately to inquiries whether flows have started.

The transatlantic spread CL-LCO1=R> opened out to $20.85 in favor of Brent, 65 cents wider than on Monday, a move that supports cash crudes.

On futures markets, May WTI settled at $104.01, down $1.22 a barrel. May Brent fell 57 cents to $124.86.