* LLS, Mars weaken on narrower transatlantic spread
* WTI, WTS gain but stay weak at around $8.50 under WTI
* Bakken deals 70 cents weaker at $9 under WTI
* Buying by major trader steadies Gulf Coast grades
By Bruce Nichols
HOUSTON, April 10 U.S. Gulf Coast cash crude
premiums weakened on Tuesday as the transatlantic spread
narrowed on hopes for Iran nuclear talks and a Goldman Sachs
forecast of a shrinking arb.
Light Louisiana Sweet sold for $21.30 a barrel over
West Texas Intermediate, off 50 cents from Monday's peak
deal. Mars sour slid 60 cents to a premium of $14.40.
Midland grades strengthened about 50 cents but stayed
relatively weak at around $8.50 under WTI, and traders suggested
the weakness of recent days had been overdone.
Bakken crude at Clearbrook sold for $9 a barrel under WTI.
There was a deal on Monday at a discount of $8.30.
At about 12 noon CDT (1700 GMT), North Sea benchmark Brent
was slipping against WTI, narrowing the transatlantic
spread about $1, which gends to weaken Gulf Coast grades.
"It's partly the arb, but a major trader has been buying
aggressively," trading consultant John Troland said, steadying
grades.
Others cited expectations of a narrowing arb later in the
year, after a major pipeline reverses and starts hauling oil
from the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub to the Gulf Coast.
"The Goldman note this morning again talks up the idea that
lighter sweet grades are going to gain on Brent in the second
half of the year," said analyst Carl Larry of Oil Outlooks.
Also weighing on Brent were hopes for Iran nuclear talks and
a drop in demand in China.
Some WTM and WTS was moving to the Gulf Coast via the Sunoco
Logistics pipeline link opened last week. And some is also
moving some by rail, a broker said.
WTM and WTS were expected to draw premiums, rather than
discounts, to WTI at Gulf Coast refiners, but no deals or
bid-asks were reported.
At 12 noon CST (1700 GMT), U.S. May crude had fallen
about $1.40 to just over $101 a barrel. In London, Brent May
crude was down about $2.30 at about $120.25.
The transatlantic spread, over $20 a barrel on Monday, was
just over $19 a barrel just after midday.