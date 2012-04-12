* LLS trades down 45 cents a barrel at WTI plus $19.00
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, April 12 U.S. Gulf Coast cash crude
premiums on Thursday were pulled up by a widening transatlantic
arb, gaining as the price difference between Brent and WTI kept
moving out.
Early in the day, the transatlantic spread
moved in to $16.53 a barrel, the narrowest in three weeks before
moving out to $17.53. The narrow spread typically weakens grade
prices.
"Its amazing that right after Goldman forecasts the
Brent/WTI spread to narrow sharply going forward, it does," said
John Troland, an independent energy analyst talking about a
recent note to clients by the large bank.
Light Louisiana Sweet started the day trading at
$18.90 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, $1.35
weaker than Wednesday. By midday, it traded at $19.80 a barrel,
narrowing the gap to 45 cents over.
Mars sour traded at a premium of $13.26, down 61
cents.
Other market sources said earlier weakness in Midland
grades, which hit $9 under WTI on Tuesday and was even weaker on
Monday, was overdone and the grades were due for a rebound
anyway. Grades were indicated higher at about a $6 discount
but no trade was seen early on.
On futures markets, May WTI gained 83 cents to
$103.53 a barrel. May Brent climbed $1.24 cents to
$121.42.