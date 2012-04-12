* LLS trades down 45 cents a barrel at WTI plus $19.00 * Mars Sour trades at WTI plus +$13.26, down 61 cents By Janet McGurty NEW YORK, April 12 U.S. Gulf Coast cash crude premiums on Thursday were pulled up by a widening transatlantic arb, gaining as the price difference between Brent and WTI kept moving out. Early in the day, the transatlantic spread moved in to $16.53 a barrel, the narrowest in three weeks before moving out to $17.53. The narrow spread typically weakens grade prices. "Its amazing that right after Goldman forecasts the Brent/WTI spread to narrow sharply going forward, it does," said John Troland, an independent energy analyst talking about a recent note to clients by the large bank. Light Louisiana Sweet started the day trading at $18.90 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, $1.35 weaker than Wednesday. By midday, it traded at $19.80 a barrel, narrowing the gap to 45 cents over. Mars sour traded at a premium of $13.26, down 61 cents. Other market sources said earlier weakness in Midland grades, which hit $9 under WTI on Tuesday and was even weaker on Monday, was overdone and the grades were due for a rebound anyway. Grades were indicated higher at about a $6 discount but no trade was seen early on. On futures markets, May WTI gained 83 cents to $103.53 a barrel. May Brent climbed $1.24 cents to $121.42.