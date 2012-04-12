* LLS trades down 45 cents a barrel at WTI plus $19.00
* Mars Sour trades at WTI plus +$13.26, up 61 cents
* WTI at Midland trades up 25 cents at WTI minus $5.75
* Thunder Horse falls 65 cents to WTI plus $16.85
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, April 12 U.S. Gulf Coast cash crude
premiums on Thursday were mixed on a widening transatlantic arb,
with some gaining as the price difference between Brent and WTI
kept moving out.
The transatlantic spread settled at $18.07 a
barrel after trading as low as $16.53 earlier in the day, the
narrowest in three weeks.
"It's amazing that right after Goldman forecasts the
Brent/WTI spread to narrow sharply going forward, it does," said
John Troland, an independent energy analyst talking about a
recent note to clients by the large bank.
"The change in May Brent to WTI to a premium for Brent is
already having grade bids move higher," he added.
Light Louisiana Sweet started the day trading at
$18.90 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, $1.35
weaker than Wednesday. By midday, it traded at $19.80 a barrel,
narrowing the gap to 45 cents over.
Mars sour traded at a premium of $13.26, up 61 cents.
West Texas Intermediate at Midland traded up 25 cents at
$5.75 under WTI.
Thunder Horse fell 65 cents to trade at $16.85 over
WTI.
Other market sources said earlier weakness in Midland
grades, which hit $9 under WTI on Tuesday and was even weaker on
Monday, was overdone and the grades were due for a rebound
anyway. Grades were indicated higher at about a $6 discount but
no trade was seen early on.
On futures markets, U.S. May crude rose 94 cents, or
0.92 percent, to settle at $103.64 a barrel, having traded from
$102.39 to $104.24. Brent crude rose $1.53, or 1.27
percent, to settle at $121.71 a barrel, having traded from
$119.28 to $121.86.