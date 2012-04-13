* LLS up 25 cents, Mars up 74 cents
* Transatlantic spread 10 to 20 cents wider
* Slow trading day as traders await Iran outcome
HOUSTON, April 13 U.S. Gulf Coast cash crude
premiums gained in slow trading on Friday as the transatlantic
spread widened slightly at May Brent contract expiry.
Light Louisiana Sweet sold for $21.05 a barrel over
West Texas Intermediate, 25 cents stronger than late
Thursday.
Mars sour traded at a premium of $14, up 74 cents
from the previous day's session.
The transatlantic spread inched about 10 to 20
cents wider in favor of Brent by midday Friday, a move that
should support Gulf Coast cash crude differentials.
But traders and brokers said Friday was a very slow trading
day as the market awaited direction. Next week should be busier
as buyers get into the meat of the May trading month.
"There's Brent expiry, less concern about the Keystone
maintenance and I think a lot of folks are waiting to see what
comes from the Iran talks," said trading consultant John
Troland.
Iran and several other nations are scheduled for talks
starting Saturday to try to ease tensions over Iran's nuclear
program.
TransCanada rejected a report that its Keystone
Canada-to-Midwest pipeline would be shut for maintenance,
confirming work at pump stations but pledging no slowdown in
flows.
On futures markets about 11:40 CDT (1640 GMT), May Brent
, which was expiring Friday, stood about 50 cents weaker
at $121.20 a barrel. May WTI was about 60 cents weaker
just over $103.