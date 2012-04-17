* LLS falls $2.55 to WTI plus $17.35 * Mars Sour trades at WTI plus $10.00, down $2.50 * Transatlantic spread moves in over $2 By Janet McGurty NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. Gulf Coast cash crude differentials dropped further on Tuesday, following Monday's news of the Seaway pipeline reversal, sharply contracting the transatlantic arbitrage. The owners of the Seaway crude oil pipeline, the first project to come onstream to carry crude from the oversupplied Midwest to the U.S. Gulf Coast, plan to begin reversing its flow two weeks earlier than expected, assuming they get approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which regulates interstate pipelines. "Its the arb, and a lesser extent the expiration of the OTC NYMEX May WTI options," said John Troland, Houston-based consultant. Options to buy or sell May crude at a certain price expire at the end of trade on Tuesday. A wide transatlantic arbitrage between North Sea Brent and West Texas Intermediate supports stronger differentials for Gulf Coast crudes, which move up in tandem with Brent. The transatlantic spread fell almost $2.00 a barrel again on Tuesday, narrowing to $13.14 a barrel in favor of Brent. Since settling at $17.89 on Friday, the spread has moved in $4.75 after Monday's news of the Seaway reversal. On Monday, the spread settled at $15.31 a barrel. The Seaway is the first of several projects to come online to alleviate the bottleneck of crude stuck in the Midwest. Another project to supply Gulf Coast refineries -- the reversal of Shell's 300,000 Houma-to-Houston pipeline -- had the open season extended by a week to allow shippers to get the stamp of approval from respective managements. TransCanada said it was testing and restarting its 591,000 bpd Keystone line, currently running from Alberta, Canada to the U.S. midcontinent, after an inspection tool known as a "pig" got stuck in it. . Traditionally, WTI held a premium over Brent. But the growing production in the U.S. midcontinent from shale oils and the increasing inflows from Canada pooled oil in the U.S. Midwest, creating a glut and depressing the price of the U.S. benchmark. Light Louisiana Sweet traded at $17.35 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, $2.55 lower than Monday. Since Friday, the Gulf Coast light sweet benchmark differentials has shed $4.20 a barrel. Mars Sour traded at a premium of $12.25 a barrel over WTI, down $2.50 from Monday, bringing the week-to-date differential drop to $5.25 a barrel. In London, ICE Brent crude futures for June delivery was trading at $118.40 a barrel, down 28 cents. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for May delivery traded at at $104.55 a barrel, up $1.62.