* LLS gains $1.65 to WTI plus $18.25 * WTI at Midland trades at WTI minus $4.50, up $1.50 * Transatlantic spread inches out By Janet McGurty NEW YORK, April 18 U.S. Gulf Coast cash crude differentials gained as some traders and refiners looked to finish buying requirements ahead of Friday's expiry of the May futures contract. "It's a stronger arb and seems like some groups nearing their final balance numbers for May. The NYMEX expires tomorrow and cash next Wednesday," said John Troland, Houston-based consultant. "Some people don't like to hold much over a weekend and I think refiners are close to balance." A wide transatlantic arbitrage between North Sea Brent and West Texas Intermediate supports stronger differentials for Gulf Coast crudes, which move up in tandem with Brent. The transatlantic spread moved out as much as $1.18 to $16.03 a barrel in favor of Brent before moving back in to $15.07. The spread settled at $14.85 in favor of Brent on Wednesday. Midwest grades moved up as the market continued to factor in the impending reversal of the Seaway pipeline which will help move crude from the glutted midcontinent to Gulf Coast refineries. The owners of the Seaway crude oil pipeline, the first project to come onstream to carry crude from the oversupplied Midwest to the U.S. Gulf Coast, plan to reverse its flow two weeks earlier than expected, assuming they get approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which regulates interstate pipelines. The Seaway is the first of several projects to come online to alleviate the bottleneck of crude stuck in the Midwest. Traditionally, WTI held a premium over Brent. But the growing production in the U.S. midcontinent from shale oils and the increasing inflows from Canada pooled oil in the U.S. Midwest, creating a glut and depressing the price of the U.S. benchmark. Light Louisiana Sweet traded at $18.25 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, $1.65 higher than Wednesday. WTI at Midland gained $1.50 to trade at $4.50 under WTI.