* LLS sells $17.50 to $17.75 over WTI, off 50 to 75 cents
* HLS trades $16.35 and $17.25, bracketing Thursday deals
* WTI Midland and WTS strengthen sharply
* U.S. futures contract expiring, arb bounces around
By Bruce Nichols
HOUSTON, April 20 U.S. Gulf Coast cash crude
premiums weakened on Friday as the transatlantic spread narrowed
at expiry of the U.S. futures contract for May and physical
buying was thin.
Light Louisiana Sweet sold $17.50 to $17.75 a barrel
over West Texas Intermediate, weaker by 50 to 75 cents.
Heavy Louisiana Sweet traded at premiums of $16.35 and
$17.25.
Mars sour was bidding around $11 over WTI, in range
of deals on Thursday.
"It's a tad weaker overall," a broker said. "Grades are
somewhat affected by the narrower June arb."
The transatlantic spread widened early but by midday had
narrowed as the May WTI contract reached expiry day,
confusing what already is often a volatile day for grades
because traders rush to finish monthly buying plans.
On futures markets just after 11 a.m. CDT (1600 GMT), May
WTI was up about $1.50 cents and June Brent was up about
90 cents, leaving the June-June arb at about $14.70 in favor of
Brent.
That is about 25 cents narrower than on Thursday, which
would tend to weaken cash crude differentials. But the arb
widened all the way out to $15.73 early in the trading day, more
than 60 cents wider, in a move that would tend to boost grades.
May WTI was trading just under $104 a barrel, up
about $1.50. June Brent was selling just under $119 a
barrel, up a bit less than a dollar.
On the cash market, WTI at Midland and West Texas sour both were up about $2, and traders cited upcoming
pipeline moves to get oil from the Midcontinent to the Gulf
Coast for the strength.