* May LLS sells at WTI plus $17.35, down 40 cents * June LLS sells for WTI plus $16.50, up $1 * WTI Midland trades at WTI minus -$3.05, up 60 cents By Janet McGurty NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. Gulf Coast cash crude premiums for May delivery weakened on the first day of the roll period, with June barrels trading higher. Conversely, Midwest barrels for May inched up as traders looked to buy discounted WTI ahead of the mid-May start date for the Seaway pipeline reversal, which will alleviate some of regional crude glut. Light Louisiana Sweet for May delivery traded at $17.35 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, weaker by 40 cents. LLS for June delivery gained a $1 to trade at $16.50 over June WTI. WTI at Midland traded at $3.05 under WTI, up 60 cents. "The arb for forward months and the balancing of books is driving the market today," said John Troland, independent oil consultant based in Houston. The transatlantic spread settled at $15.56 a barrel in favor of Brent on Monday. On Friday it last traded at $14.88.