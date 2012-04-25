* Light Louisiana Sweet up, Mars sour little changed * Cash Midland sweet and sour keep skidding * May-June roll ends minus 42 to minus 38 cents * June-June WTI-Brent arb 39 cents wider at $15 * U.S. reports crude stocks up, fuel inventories down HOUSTON, April 25 Gulf Coast cash crude premiums ended mixed on Wednesday, but Midland grades weakened sharply as the roll ended and the government reported a surge in U.S. crude oil inventories. Light Louisiana Sweet sold for $17.25 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, up 20 cents from Tuesday. Mars sour traded from $10.75 to $11.15 over, in range of late Tuesday deals at $11. There were June deals for LLS at $15.55 and $15.90 over WTI, in range of June deals done Tuesday. Cash WTI at Midland for May sold as low as $7.50 under WTI and West Texas Sour bid as low as $8 under, both down about $2. June WTM sold for minus $3.50, off 15 cents. "I think people anticipating Seaway reversal see Midland grades weak, buy them up, then discover the pipelines south from Cushing are already full and sell them back down," said trading consultant John Troland. Seaway pipeline is scheduled to be reversed to haul 150,000 barrels per day of crude from the landlocked Cushing, Oklahoma, trading hub to the Gulf Coast in mid-May. West Texas-Houston Access already has started diverting 40,000 bpd from the Midland area to Houston. Wednesday was the deadline for scheduling most pipeline shipments for May and also was the end of the May-June roll period, during which cash traders make deals against the expired WTI futures contract to balance delivery slates. Roll deals, the cost of rolling a May contract forward into June instead of delivering on it, were heard done from minus 42 cents to minus 38 cents, on Tuesday. June becomes the cash crude market front month on Thursday. The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday reported crude oil stocks up more than expected and fuel stocks down last week , which had a seesaw effect on futures against which cash crudes are priced. On futures markets, the June-June transatlantic spread widened 39 cents to $15 in favor of Brent from settlement Tuesday, a move that tends to support grades. June WTI gained 57 cents to settle at $104.12 a barrel. June Brent ended regular trading up 96 cents at $119.12. Futures market analysts cited reports that Iran may soften its nuclear position as well as a jump in U.S. stock market indexes and the draw in U.S. fuel inventories.