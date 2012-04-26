* LLS for June trades at $16.60 over, up 70 cents * Mars sour sells for $10.85 over WTI, $1 stronger * Traders focus on summer demand with fuel stocks down * Forward deals reflect expectations of Seaway reversal HOUSTON, April 26 U.S. Gulf Coast cash crude differentials started the physical market's June trading month on stronger footing on Thursday as traders shifted their focus to summer fuel demand. Light Louisiana Sweet sold for $16.60 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, up 70 cents from June deals done at the end of May-June roll on Wednesday. Mars sour traded at a premium of $10.85, stronger by $1 than from end-of-day assessments Wednesday. There were forward deals for LLS of plus $13.25 for July, $13.15 for the 3rd Quarter and $9.90 for the 4th Quarter amid expectations for the Seaway pipeline reversal next month. Seaway, which historically carried crude from the Gulf Coast to the Midwest, is scheduled to start flowing the opposite way in mid-May, possibly weighing on grades as the year progresses. Midland cash crudes were mixed, with WTI at Midland selling for $3.45 under WTI, up 5 cents, and West Texas Sour trading for minus $5.50, in range of Wednesday trade. Support for Gulf Coast grades came from buyers wading into the market despite a build in U.S. crude oil inventories last week. "It seems the big players have been more on the buy side," a trader said early in the day. The transatlantic spread widened 37 cents to $15.37 in favor of Brent, which tends to support cash crude differentials. It was $15.15 at midday. On futures markets, June WTI rose 43 cents to settle at $104.55. June Brent finished regular trading at $119.92, up 80 cents. Analysts cited U.S. home sales numbers and optimism after the Federal Reserve's vow to engage in more economic stimulus if needed to keep the recovery going.