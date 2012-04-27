* LLS for June trades at $16.65 over, up 5 cents * Mars sour sells for $10.45 over WTI, off 40 cents * Midland grades back below $5 under WTI * First full delivery month after Seaway begins slowly HOUSTON, April 27 Premiums for U.S. Gulf Coast cash crudes were mixed in quiet trade Friday, while Midland grades weakened as the market tried to establish direction in preparation for Seaway pipeline reversal. Light Louisiana Sweet sold for $16.65 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, 5 cents stronger than on Thursday. Mars sour traded at a premium of $10.45, weaker by 40 cents than the previous day's session. "Refiners aren't really buying yet. The trading houses usually jump in and try to position themselves early, but not this week," a trader said. Seaway, which historically carried crude from the Gulf Coast to the Midwest, is scheduled to start flowing the opposite way in mid-May, possibly weighing on grades as the year progresses. Midland cash crudes were off sharply, with WTI at Midland selling for $5.25 under WTI, down $1.80, and West Texas Sour trading at minus $5.90, down 40 cents. "People are trying to figure out what to do about Midland grades," an analyst said. Initial flows will be 150,000 barrels per day, not enough to move Midland grades, he added. The transatlantic spread was volatile, bouncing between $14.89 and $15.59 in favor of Brent. It hovered around $15 at midday. It settled Thursday at $15.37. On the futures markets just after noon CDT (1700 GMT), June WTI was down about 30 cents at about $104.25 a barrel. June Brent was off about 60 cents at about $119.30. Analysts cited disappointing U.S. first-quarter economic growth offset by hopes the Federal Reserve will ease credit further to provide a lift.