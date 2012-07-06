UPDATE 5-Oil dips on concern over rising U.S. output, OPEC tensions
* Qatar crisis sparks fear of fuel supply disruptions (Adds Nigeria detail, updates prices)
NEW YORK, July 6 U.S. cash crude grades were little changed on Friday as oil futures fell and the transatlantic arbitrage widened. Heavy Louisiana Sweet traded for $12.85 a barrel above West Texas Intermediate, unchanged from Thursday. Mars traded at $9.10 a barrel above WTI, in range with Thursday's trading. Eugene Island and Bonito crudes both traded for $11.40 a barrel above WTI, as much as 50 cents a barrel higher than Thursday. Those two offshore crudes traded higher as the WTI-Brent spread widened. Futures fell sharply on Friday on a weak U.S. jobs report, with Brent dipping by $2.51 to $98.19 a barrel and U.S. oil futures closing down $2.77 at $84.45 a barrel, bringing the arb to $13.74 in favor of Brent. U.S. cash crude trade was slow with many traders on holiday. Light Louisiana Sweet traded in range to slightly lower than Thursday's levels, at $13.00 a barrel above WTI.
* Qatar crisis sparks fear of fuel supply disruptions (Adds Nigeria detail, updates prices)
LONDON, June 7 Taiwan's Evergreen and Hong Kong's OOCL said on Wednesday they had suspended shipping services to Qatar after Arab countries severed diplomatic ties with the Gulf state and imposed port restrictions this week.