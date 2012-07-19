NEW YORK, July 19 U.S. Gulf cash crude grade
differentials fell for the third consecutive day while
Mid-continent crudes strengthened as traders looked to balance
their books ahead of the expiry of August benchmark crude
contract.
The NYMEX futures West Texas Intermediate for August
will expire on Friday. The first three days of next week will
begin the roll period where traders have a chance to finish
their buying and selling for August.
Starting the week around $18 a barrel over WTI, U.S. Gulf
crude benchmark Louisiana Light Sweet traded at a low of
$15.50 a barrel on Thursday, down $1.15 from Wednesday's trade
of $16.65 a barrel over WTI.
Mars sour traded at $11.00, down from Wednesday's
high of $12.25 a barrel over WTI.
West Texas Intermediate at Midland added 5 cents to
trade at 65 cents under WTI, while West Texas Sour traded
at $2.00 under WTI, up 55 cents from Wednesday.
The trans-Atlantic crude spread settled at
$14.99 a barrel in favor of Brent on Thursday compared with
Wednesday's settle of $14.99 in favor of Brent.
Oil prices rose for a seventh straight session on Thursday,
reaching an eight-week high as Middle East tensions reinforced
concern about potential supply disruptions while strong
corporate earnings lifted equities and investor optimism.