NEW YORK, July 23 U.S. cash crude grade
differentials were mixed on Monday as traders balanced their
books on the first day of monthly roll trade after August crude
futures expired on Friday.
The NYMEX futures West Texas Intermediate for August
expired on Friday. The new front-month contract, for September,
fell sharply on Monday on renewed concern about euro zone
economies including Spain, after the country's central bank
reported the nation slipped deeper into recession during the
second quarter.
U.S. crude futures fell $3.69 a barrel to settle at $88.14
on Monday. The transatlantic spread narrowed slightly as Brent
futures slipped less, by $3.57 a barrel, to settle at $103.26.
Through Wednesday, traders have a chance to finish their
buying and selling for August cash crudes. The roll period is
typically marked by thin trade.
Louisiana Light Sweet traded at $16.00 a barrel over
West Texas Intermediate on Monday, up 10 cents a barrel
from Friday.
West Texas Sour traded for $3.90 a barrel below WTI,
down from $2.40 a barrel below WTI on Friday.
Mars sour blend traded as much as $9.50 a barrel over
WTI, down from as much as $10.25 per barrel over WTI on Friday.
Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline, a major crude conduit
that is part of the Canadian operator's Canadian export pipeline
system, experienced a valve fitting failure over the weekend
that could postpone its return from a short planned-maintenance
period that began last week, the company said.