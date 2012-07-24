NEW YORK, July 24 U.S. cash crude grade
differentials mostly firmed on Tuesday during the second day of
monthly roll trade, with Light Louisiana Sweet gaining most.
The new U.S. front-month futures contract, for September,
rose modestly by 36 cents a barrel to settle at $88.50 on
Tuesday following a sharp fall on Monday. The
Transatlantic spread -- the difference in price between Brent
and WTI futures -- was little changed at near $15 per barrel in
favor of Brent.
Oil futures rose on positive Chinese manufacturing data for
July, despite lingering concerns about European economic
weakness.
Through Wednesday, U.S. cash crude traders have a chance to
finish their buying and selling for August cash crudes. The roll
period is typically marked by thin trade.
Louisiana Light Sweet traded at $17.10 a barrel over
West Texas Intermediate on Tuesday, up $1.10 a barrel
from Monday.
West Texas Sour traded for $3.55 a barrel below WTI,
up from $3.90 a barrel below WTI on Monday.
Mars sour blend traded as much as $9.60 a barrel over
WTI, up from as much as $9.50 per barrel over WTI on Monday.
Thunder Horse was slightly weaker, trading for $11.75
above WTI, down from $12.00 above WTI on Monday.