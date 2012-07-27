NEW YORK, July 27 U.S. cash crude grade differentials firmed on Friday as the transatlantic spread widened, with heavy sour Mars firming sharply. U.S. front-month futures, for September, gained 74 cents to settle at $90.13 per barrel, while European Brent rose $1.21 a barrel to settle at $106.47. Brent's sharper rise widened the transatlantic crude spread to $16.37 a barrel, up from $15.87 on Thursday. Louisiana Light Sweet for September traded at as much as $17.10 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate on Thursday, up 50 cents a barrel from Thursday. Mars sour blend for September traded by as much as $12.20 a barrel over WTI, up $1.15 a barrel from its highest trade on Thursday. WTI at Midland traded for 70 cents a barrel below WTI, up 20 cents from Thursday.