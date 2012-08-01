NEW YORK, Aug 1 U.S. cash crude differentials
gained as Enbridge Inc sought regulator approval to
restart Line 14, which carries crude from Canada and the
northern United States to Chicago-area refineries.
On Friday, Canada's Enbridge shut down Line 14, a major
conduit of crude, to replace part of a pipeline that leaked more
than 1,000 barrels of crude on a farm in Wisconsin.
On Wednesday, Enbridge submitted a restart plan for the
pipeline to U.S. regulators, looking to restart the pipeline.
Also supporting cash differentials were a stronger
trans-Atlantic arbitrage, as North Sea benchmark Brent
strengthened more than U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate
on news that U.S. crude inventories posted their largest
weekly decline since December.
In the Gulf, U.S. light sweet cash crude benchmark Louisiana
Light Sweet for September traded at $18.25 a barrel over
WTI, up 75 cents a barrel from Tuesday.
LLS's premium to Brent crude, trading at $1.07 a
barrel over the North Sea Blend, down 3 cents from Tuesday.
The sweet/sour spread between LLS and Mars widened to $5.12
a barrel from $5.00 a barrel on Tuesday, as LLS gained more than
Mars.
Mars sour blend for September traded at $13.00 over
WTI, up 60 cents from Tuesday's high of $12.40 a barrel.
West Texas Intermediate gained less than Brent, widening the
transatlantic crude spread to $17.05 a barrel, out
63 cents from Tuesday's settle of $16.42 a barrel.
U.S. front-month futures for September gained 85 cents to
settle at $88.91 a barrel, while European Brent
gained $1.04 a barrel to settle at $105.96.