NEW YORK, Aug 2 U.S. cash crude differentials
gained on Thursday as the transatlantic arbitrage moved to its
widest level in 2-1/2 months and U.S. regulators set conditions
for Enbridge Inc to restart their line 14, which
carries crude from Canada and the northern United States to
Chicago-area refineries.
On Friday, Canada's Enbridge shut down Line 14, a major
conduit of crude, to replace part of a pipeline that leaked more
than 1,000 barrels of crude on a farm in Wisconsin.
On Thursday, the U.S. pipeline regulator said Enbridge would
be required to submit a plan to improve the safety of its entire
1,900-mile Lakehead Pipeline system before the company is
allowed to restart Line 14.
Enbridge will also need to hire an independent pipeline
expert to evaluate and oversee the implementation of the safety
plan, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration
said..
Also supporting cash differentials was a stronger
trans-Atlantic arbitrage. North Sea benchmark Brent fell
less than U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate as hopes
of new stimulus on both sides of the Atlantic would boost
economies and hence oil demand.
In the Gulf, U.S. light sweet cash crude benchmark Louisiana
Light Sweet for September traded at $19.10 a barrel over
WTI, up 85 cents a barrel from Wednesday.
LLS's premium to Brent crude is trading at 26 cents
a a barrel over the North Sea Blend.
The sweet/sour spread between LLS and Mars widened to $5.25
a barrel on Thursday from $5.12 a barrel on Wednesday, as LLS
gained more than Mars.
Mars sour blend for September traded at $13.90 over
WTI, up 90 cents from Wednesday's high of $13.00 a barrel.
West Texas Intermediate fell more than Brent, widening the
transatlantic crude spread to $18.77 a barrel, the
widest since May 6, 2012.
U.S. front-month futures for September dropped $1.78 to
settle at $87.13 a barrel, while European Brent
shed 6 cents to settle at $105.90.