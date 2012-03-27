* LLS sells for WTI +$20.75, off 5 cents from Monday * Mars sells off to $15.30, down 90 cents * Transatlantic spread bounced sharply, pulled back HOUSTON, March 27 Gulf Coast sweet crudes held their ground while other grades sold off as the transatlantic spread rollercoastered on Tuesday. Light Louisiana Sweet sold for $20.75 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate for May delivery, off 5 cents from the strongest deal the previous session. Heavy Louisiana Sweet sold up to $23.25 over WTI from $22.75 but dealt later at $2.25 over LLS, ending at the equivalent of about 25 cents weaker. Mars sour sold for a premium of $15.30, down 90 cents since late Monday. Operator Royal Dutch Shell said Mars would shut for maintenance in May, presumably cutting supply, but premiums for the medium-sour grade defied expectations and declined. "Maybe it's Saudi crude coming to the U.S., although I think most of that is headed for Motiva," a trader said, referring to the Shell joint venture with Aramco. It is early in the May trading month, and most refiners were not buying yet so trading was thin. Thunder Horse sold for $19.85 over WTI early and $18.60 later, a swing of $1.25, tracking the up-and-down arb and illustrating the volatility in grades other than sweet. The WTI-Brent spread oscillated between $18.84 and $17.96 in favor of Brent before settling at $18.21. It finished at $18.62 on Monday. On futures markets, May WTI settled at $107.33 a barrel, up 30 cents. May Brent closed at $125.54, down 11 cents. Global supply worries vied with the likelihood of a release of strategic oil reserves, analysts said. [O/R} ------------------------------------------------------- See for recent cash crude deals See for Reuters' generic refining margins See for the WTI front/second month spread See for front month WTI/Brent futures spread See for Reuters' assessment of Dated Brent See for Reuters assessed tanker rates See for assessed domestic crude differentials See for outright U.S. cash crude prices See for a list of U.S. refinery outages See for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts