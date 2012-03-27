* LLS sells for WTI +$20.75, off 5 cents from Monday
* Mars sells off to $15.30, down 90 cents
* Transatlantic spread bounced sharply, pulled back
HOUSTON, March 27 Gulf Coast sweet crudes held
their ground while other grades sold off as the transatlantic
spread rollercoastered on Tuesday.
Light Louisiana Sweet sold for $20.75 a barrel over
West Texas Intermediate for May delivery, off 5 cents
from the strongest deal the previous session.
Heavy Louisiana Sweet sold up to $23.25 over WTI from
$22.75 but dealt later at $2.25 over LLS, ending at the
equivalent of about 25 cents weaker.
Mars sour sold for a premium of $15.30, down 90 cents
since late Monday.
Operator Royal Dutch Shell said Mars would shut for
maintenance in May, presumably cutting supply, but premiums for
the medium-sour grade defied expectations and declined.
"Maybe it's Saudi crude coming to the U.S., although I think
most of that is headed for Motiva," a trader said, referring to
the Shell joint venture with Aramco.
It is early in the May trading month, and most refiners were
not buying yet so trading was thin.
Thunder Horse sold for $19.85 over WTI early and $18.60
later, a swing of $1.25, tracking the up-and-down arb and
illustrating the volatility in grades other than sweet.
The WTI-Brent spread oscillated between $18.84
and $17.96 in favor of Brent before settling at $18.21. It
finished at $18.62 on Monday.
On futures markets, May WTI settled at $107.33 a barrel, up
30 cents. May Brent closed at $125.54, down 11 cents. Global
supply worries vied with the likelihood of a release of
strategic oil reserves, analysts said. [O/R}
