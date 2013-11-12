NEW YORK, Nov 12 U.S. cash crude differentials
were mostly weaker on Tuesday as prices were curbed by
expectations that crude stocks in the United States rose last
week, brokers and traders said.
Expectations that total U.S. crude oil inventories rose last
week, including stockpiles at the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub, helped
apply pressure to crude futures and differentials in the cash
crude market, sources said.
Light Louisiana sweet LLS- for December traded from $3.50
to $3.70 over the benchmark front-month U.S. crude futures
, weaker than trades seen on Monday at $3.75 over the
benchmark.
West Texas Intermediate at Midland WTM-, another sweet
grade, traded at $3.75 and $4.00 under the benchmark futures,
weaker after Monday's trades at $3.60 and $3.65 under the
benchmark.
WTI is the benchmark crude deliverable at the Cushing,
Oklahoma, oil hub against the U.S. light sweet crude contract
traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).
West Texas Sour WTS-, also at Midland, was pegged at a
weaker bid-offer spread of $5.00-$4.50 per barrel under the
benchmark, after the spread was pegged on Monday at a narrower
spread of $4.50-$4.40 under.
WTS traded at on Friday at $4.25 under.
Mars sour MRS- traded at $1.10 under the benchmark, steady
to Monday's differential.
U.S. commercial crude oil inventories were forecast to have
increased last week, while distillate and gasoline stockpiles
were seen lower, an expanded Reuters poll of analysts showed on
Tuesday.
Ahead of weekly inventory reports from industry group
American Petroleum Institute (API) and the U.S. Energy
Information Administration (EIA), a Reuters survey yielded a
forecast for crude stocks to have increased 1 million barrels
last week.
In the week to Nov. 1, U.S. crude stocks rose 1.6 million
barrels, according to EIA data, with inventories at Cushing
jumping 991,000 barrels.
CRUDE FUTURES
U.S. December crude futures on Tuesday fell $2.10 to
settle at $93.04 a barrel. Brent December crude fell 59
cents to settle at $105.81 a barrel.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude futures increased to $12.77 a
barrel on Tuesday based on settlements CL-LCO1=R, reaching
$13.11 during the session. The spread widened to $11.26 on
Monday.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)