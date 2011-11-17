* LLS ends day selling $12.25 over WTI, up 55 cents

* Mars deals for $9 late, up more than $1 from Wednesday

* Both had been weaker earlier in the day on bumpy arb

* December WTI expires Friday, holiday next week

By Bruce Nichols

HOUSTON, Nov 17 U.S. cash crude premiums ended a wild trading day stronger Thursday after December West Texas Intermediate neared expiry and rollercoastered against Brent.

Light Louisiana Sweet LLS- sold for $12.25 a barrel over WTI CLc1, up 55 cents since the end of Wednesday trade. It sold as weakly as $10.60 a barrel earlier Thursday.

Mars sour MRS- dealt for a $9 premium, up more than $1 from late Wednesday bids and asks at $7.25 and $7.75. It bid as low as $6.50 and offered at $7 earlier Thursday.

Forward deals were weaker in the wake of news that a major pipeline from the Gulf Coast to Cushing, Oklahoma, will be reversed to ease the Midcontinent glut of WTI.

LLS for January sold from $9.10 to $10 over WTI. First-quarter 2012 Mars sold for $6 over, down 10 cents. Second-quarter 2012 Mars dealt for a premium of $5.10, both early and may have been a bit stronger later.

Thunder Horse for December traded from $10.40 up to $13 over WTI after a big refiner jumped in and bought.

"You're looking at a day before a week when a lot of traders will take off, and you know what happens at the end of the month," Troland said, referring to routine volatility at trading month's end.

The WTI-Brent spread CL-LCO1=R settled at $9.29 in favor of Brent, virtually unchanged, after spending much of the day narrower by about 50 cents around $8.80.

(Graph of hourly WTI-Brent r.reuters.com/wyc25s )

The front-month WTI spread CL-1=R, on the eve of December WTI expiry Friday, ended at minus 11 cents, 6 cents wider than earlier in the day.

On futures markets, WTI CLZ1 settled down $3.77 at $98.82. January Brent LCOF2 ended down $3.66 at $108.22. January WTI CLF2 finished down $3.67 at $98.93.

Futures analysts cited Eurozone debt woes. [O/R]

WTI surged Wednesday after Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) said it is buying ConocoPhillips' (COP.N) share of Seaway Pipeline and, with partner Enterprise Products (EPD.N), plans to reverse it. TransCanada (TRP.TO) said it could build a parallel Gulf Coast link despite delays in U.S. approval of its Keystone XL pipeline. [ID:nN1E7AF0BQ]

(Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by David Gregorio)