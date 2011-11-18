* LLS sells 25 cents stronger at $12.50 over WTI
* Mars bids $9.35, up 35 cents from late deal Thursday
* December WTI expiring, ticks weaker against Brent
* But front-month WTI stronger against second month
HOUSTON, Nov 17 Light Louisiana Sweet LLS-
sold 25 cents stronger and Mars sour MRS- bid 35 cents
stronger Friday as U.S. cash crude premiums reacted to mixed
spreads on December West Texas Intermediate CLZ1 expiry day.
LLS dealt for $12.50 over over WTI CLc1, up from a late
deal at $12.25 over on Thursday. Mars sour bid $9.35 over, up
35 cents from a deal at the end of the previous day's session.
Thunder Horse THH- was bidding weaker at $11.60 over WTI
compared with a late deal Thursday at $13 over, but volatility
is common toward the end of the cash crude trading month.
With December WTI expiring, it was the eve of three days of
roll trade during which traders make deals against the expired
WTI contract in order to complete pipeline delivery plans.
Next week's roll could be more volatile because of
Thanksgiving week, and many in the industry will be taking the
week off, said trading consultant John Troland.
Premiums should stay strong, especially for crudes like
Heavy Louisiana Sweet HLS- that are especially rich in
distillates, said consultant Carl Holland of Energy Trading
Solutions.
"U.S. fundamentals of supply and demand are hanging in
there, and the gas oil-heating oil season is upon us," Holland
said. "Differential spreads should favor the more
distillate-rich crudes," he said.
HLS has been selling at a premium to LLS in recent days.
The WTI-Brent spread CL-LCO1=R opened out to more than
$10 in favor of Brent late Friday morning after settling at
$9.29 on Thursday. That favors cash crude differentials.
The front-month WTI spread CL-1=R narrowed about 5 cents
but still favored second-month WTI. That weighs on cash crude
differentials, but again the effect is muted at the end of the
month.
On futures markets late Friday morning, expiring December
WTI CLZ1 was down about 50 cents around $98.30 a barrel.
January Brent LCOF2 was up about 25 cents near $108.50.
Futures analysts cited a weaker dollar and Eurozone debt
worries. [O/R]
(Reporting by Bruce Nichols;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)