* LLS sells $11.65 over WTI, 95 cents weaker than Monday

* Mars bid-asks $7.80 against $8.25, off 35 cents

* WTI-Brent spread narrows, WTI front-month unchanged

HOUSTON, Nov 29 U.S. cash crude differentials weakened on Wednesday as spreads narrowed.

Light Louisiana Sweet sold for $11.65 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate , 95 cents weaker than late Monday. For Mars sour , buyers bid $7.80 while sellers held out for $8.25, weaker than the $8.60 deal done late the previous session.

"It's the arb," a trader said, referring to the transatlantic WTI-Brent spread.

About 9 a.m. CST (1500 GMT), the arb had narrowed to $10.26 in favor of Brent from settlement at $11.03 on Tuesday, a spread move that usually weakens cash crude premiums.

The front-month WTI spread also narrowed a couple of cents from 9 cents the previous session, which also would weigh on cash differentials.

(Chart of spreads v LLS, Mars) On futures markets about 9 a.m. CST (1500 GMT), January Brent was up 86 cents at $111.68 a barrel. January WTI was up $1.63 at $101.42.

Futures market analysts cited moves by central banks in China and elsewhere to support the world economy.

