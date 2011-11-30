No Fed dread for bond markets with yields near multi-week lows
HOUSTON, Nov 29 U.S. cash crude differentials weakened on Wednesday as spreads narrowed.
Light Louisiana Sweet sold for $11.65 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate , 95 cents weaker than late Monday. For Mars sour , buyers bid $7.80 while sellers held out for $8.25, weaker than the $8.60 deal done late the previous session.
"It's the arb," a trader said, referring to the transatlantic WTI-Brent spread.
About 9 a.m. CST (1500 GMT), the arb had narrowed to $10.26 in favor of Brent from settlement at $11.03 on Tuesday, a spread move that usually weakens cash crude premiums.
The front-month WTI spread also narrowed a couple of cents from 9 cents the previous session, which also would weigh on cash differentials.
(Chart of spreads v LLS, Mars) On futures markets about 9 a.m. CST (1500 GMT), January Brent was up 86 cents at $111.68 a barrel. January WTI was up $1.63 at $101.42.
Futures market analysts cited moves by central banks in China and elsewhere to support the world economy.
