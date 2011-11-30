* LLS sells $11.25 over WTI, $1.35 weaker than Tuesday
* Mars sells $7.60, down 90 cents
* WTI-Brent spread narrows, WTI front-month unchanged
HOUSTON, Nov 30 U.S. cash crude differentials
weakened on Wednesday as spreads narrowed.
Light Louisiana Sweet sold for $11.25 a barrel over
West Texas Intermediate , $1.35 weaker than late
Tuesday.
Mars sour dealt for a premium of $7.80, down 80
cents from the previous day's session.
"It's the arb," a trader said, referring to the
transatlantic WTI-Brent spread.
On futures markets, the arb narrowed to $10.16
in favor of Brent from settlement at $11.03 on Tuesday. Cash
crude premiums usually weaken when WTI gains on Brent.
The front-month WTI spread ended 1 cent wider at
10 cents in favor of February WTI , which tends to
support differentials but was too small a move to matter.
"I don't consider the TI spread doing much until it moves
at least a nickel," said trading consultant John Troland.
On futures markets, January Brent ended down 30
cents at $110.52 after surging past $112 earlier in the day.
January WTI settled up 57 cents at $100.36.
Futures analysts cited bigger U.S. crude inventories and
growing Libyan crude output for the Brent drop and said U.S.
crude rose on a move by central banks to boost the economy.
