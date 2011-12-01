* LLS sells $10.85 over WTI, 40 cts weaker than Wednesday * Mars sells for premium of $6.70, down 90 cents * WTI-Brent spread narrows, WTI front-month widens * Market digests government report of crude stocks surge By Bruce Nichols HOUSTON, Dec 1 U.S. cash crude differentials weakened on Thursday as the transatlantic spread narrowed and refiners digested the government's report of an inventory surge. Light Louisiana Sweet sold for $10.85 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate , 40 cents weaker than late Wednesday. Mars sour dealt for a premium of $6.70, down 90 cents from the previous day's session. The combination of weakening in differentials and a drop in oil futures cut outright prices for cash crudes, an apparent response to U.S. inventory growth. On futures markets, the WTI-Brent transatlantic spread narrowed to $8.79 in favor of Brent from settlement at $10.16 on Wednesday as overseas economic news darkened. The front-month WTI spread widened to 13 cents in favor of the second-month contract from 10 cents at settlement Wednesday. The WTI-Brent spread move in favor of WTI tended to depress cash crudes, which compete with imports priced against Brent. The U.S. Energyfor U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts -----------------------------------------------------------