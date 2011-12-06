* LLS trades $10.50 over WTI, 25 cents weaker.

* Mars deals for premium of $6.30, off 45 cents.

* WTI-Brent spread widens more than 30 cents.

HOUSTON, Dec 6 Light Louisiana Sweet sold unchanged but Mars sour sold 40 cents stronger on Tuesday as the transatlantic spread widened in favor of Brent.

LLS dealt for $10.50 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate , unchanged from the end of trading Monday. Mars sour sold for $6.70 over, up 40 cents.

Bonito sour was done at a premium of $9.20, up 20 cents since Monday's session.

"We're not seeing a lot of action in the market, and we're just waiting for the next big news to hit," said Carl Larry of Oil Outlooks.

The next big news could be the inventory reports from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday afternoon and the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday morning.

"Historically, we have seen a large draw the first week of December as refiners come back from the holiday week," Larry said.

The WTI-Brent spread widened to more than $9.20 in favor of Brent from settlement Monday at $8.82. Grades usually strengthen when front-month WTI weakens.

On futures markets just after midday, prices were volatile but staying within a narrow range as January WTI was up around 20 cents near $101.20.

January Brent hovered up more than 50 cents at around $110.30.

Futures analysts said markets were digesting Iran tensions, concern about the euro zone and increased German industrial orders.

