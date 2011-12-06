* LLS trades $10.90 over WTI, 40 cents stronger

* Mars deals for premium of $6.90, up 60 cents

* WTI-Brent 71 cents wider, WTI calendar 3 cents wider

* Refining margins described as "terrible"

By Bruce Nichols

HOUSTON, Dec 6 U.S. cash crude differentials strengthened a tad on Tuesday amid tentative refiner buying that was slowed by weak refining margins.

LLS dealt for $10.90 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate , up 40 cents from the end of trading Monday. Mars sour sold for a premium of $6.90, stronger by 60 cents.

Other grades also strengthened modestly as both the transatlantic WTI-Brent spread and the front-month WTI spread widened, though not hugely.

"We're not seeing a lot of action in the market, and we're just waiting for the next big news to hit," said Carl Larry of Oil Outlooks.

"Buying remains muted. Margins are terrible," a trader said, referring to refinery margins, which have shrunk recently as crude costs have outpaced product prices.

LLS-based 3-2-1 crack spreads on the Gulf Coast stood at $1.89 a barrel, according to Reuters data, up from minus 45 cents a week ago but down from $7 a month ago and $10 two months ago.

The American Petroleum Institute reported a big draw in crude oil inventory but big builds in petroleum products.Traders awaited the government's inventory report Wednesday.

"Historically, we have seen a large draw the first week of December as refiners come back from the holiday week," Larry said.

The WTI-Brent spread widened to $9.53 in favor of Brent from settlement Monday at $8.82. Grades usually strengthen when front-month WTI weakens.

The WTI front-month spread also widened to 17 cents in favor of the second-month contract, 3 cents wider than at settlement Monday.

On futures markets, January WTI settled up 29 cents at $101.28 a barrel. January Brent rose $1 to $110.81.

Futures analysts said markets pondered European Union summit prospects for resolution of the region's debt crisis. Also an issue were threats of supply disruptions due to Iran tensions.

