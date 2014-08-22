US STOCKS-Wall St rises as earnings take focus from geopolitics
* Dow up 0.83 pct, S&P 500 up 0.80 pct, Nasdaq up 0.81 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK Aug 22 Stocks ended mostly lower on Friday as Ukraine-Russia tensions reignited and remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen failed to give investors more clues on interest rate hikes.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 38.46 points or 0.23 percent, to 17,001.03, the S&P 500 lost 4.01 points or 0.2 percent, to 1,988.36 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.45 points or 0.14 percent, to 4,538.55.
For the week, the Dow is up 2 percent, the S&P is up 1.7 percent and the Nasdaq is up 1.6 percent. It is the strongest week of gains for both the Dow and S&P since April, and the third straight week of gains for all three indexes. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Dow up 0.83 pct, S&P 500 up 0.80 pct, Nasdaq up 0.81 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Gold rallied earlier to 5-month high on safe-haven appeal * Spot silver falls from 5-month peak * Platinum above 200-day moving average at 6-week top (Recasts, updates prices, adds comment) By Marcy Nicholson and Sethuraman N R NEW YORK/BENGALURU, April 17 Gold pared gains from a five-month high on Monday, losing steam as U.S. Treasury yields turned higher and the dollar came off its lows, after rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea spurred earlier saf