BRIEF-Athenex Inc says currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share
NEW YORK Dec 13 The U.S. commercial paper market expanded for a seventh consecutive week, suggesting there is demand for short-term credit for companies to fund their operations and banks to make loans, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.
U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose $13.8 billion to $1.049 trillion in the week ended Dec. 12, according to the latest Fed data.
However, non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding, which some analysts consider a more reliable reading, fell for a second week. It declined $4.8 billion to $950.7 billion.
U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign bank commercial paper outstanding fell for the first time in four weeks, declining by $1.9 billion to $124.9 billion.
June 2 U.S. President Donald Trump plans to nominate Carnegie Mellon University professor Marvin Goodfriend and former Treasury Department staffer Randal Quarles to fill two of the three open seats on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors, the New York Times said on Friday, citing unnamed people with direct knowledge of the decision.