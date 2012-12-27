NEW YORK Dec 27 The U.S. seasonally adjusted
commercial paper market expanded for an ninth consecutive week,
suggesting there is demand for short-term credit for companies
to fund their operations and banks to make loans, Federal
Reserve data showed on Thursday.
U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose
$7.3 billion to $1.066 trillion in the week ended Dec. 26,
according to the latest Fed data.
However, non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper
outstanding, which some analysts consider a more reliable
reading, fell by $5.1 billion to $951.7 billion.
U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign bank commercial paper
outstanding rose by $1.1 billion to $197.5 billion.