NEW YORK Feb 7 The amount of U.S. commercial
paper contracted in the week ended Feb. 6, Federal Reserve data
showed on Thursday.
U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell
$13.1 billion to $1.112 trillion in the latest week.
Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which
some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the
seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the
financial crisis - rose $5.1 billion to $1.067 trillion.
U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial
paper outstanding rose $3.3 billion to $248.7 billion.