BRIEF-Standard Life says intends to propose IPO of HDFC Life
* There can be no certainty that any such options will be viable
NEW YORK, June 28 The U.S. commercial paper market expanded in the most recent week, suggesting more corporate borrowing after three weeks of decline due to worries about a global economic slowdown, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.
The size of the U.S. commercial paper market expanded by $10.1 billion to $1.008 trillion in the week ended June 27 on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the latest Fed data.
But the market size without seasonal adjustments fell by $15.5 billion to $979.2 billion.
Foreign banks' commercial paper outstanding was unchanged in the latest week at $130.3 billion on a non-seasonally adjusted basis, the latest Fed data showed.
DUBAI, June 8 Etihad Aviation Group (EAG) said on Thursday it had terminated talks with TUI AG about a potential joint venture involving the leisure operations of Air Berlin Group and TUIfly.