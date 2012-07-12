BRIEF-United Bank of India seeks members' nod to issue shares worth upto 10 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod to issue shares worth upto 10 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 12 The U.S. commercial paper market expanded in the latest week, suggesting more corporate borrowing despite worries about a global economic slowdown, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.
The size of the U.S. commercial paper market expanded by $9.4 billion to $981.9 billion in the week ended July 11 on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the latest Fed data. The market had contracted by $35.7 billion the previous week.
The market size without seasonal adjustments also rose, by $24.4 billion to $995.6 billion.
Foreign banks' commercial paper outstanding increased $2.5 billion in the latest week to $130 billion on a non-seasonally adjusted basis, the latest Fed data showed.
LONDON, June 7 British annual house price growth slid to a four-year low last month, underlining the housing market's slowdown since last year's Brexit vote, mortgage lender Halifax said on Wednesday.