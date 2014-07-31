(Adds details from latest data)

NEW YORK, July 31 The amount of U.S. commercial paper outstanding rose to its highest in four weeks, suggesting a month-end bounce in loan demand from companies to fund inventories and payrolls, data from the Federal Reserve showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose $20.4 billion to $1.046 trillion in the week ended July 30.

These short-term corporate IOUs fell to their lowest level in four months in the previous week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding, which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis, rose $4.5 billion to $1.056 trillion.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the bulk of the week's increase stemmed from the domestic banks and other financial companies that issued $15.2 billion worth of commercial paper.

Domestic non-financial firms increased their CP issuance by $5.0 billion.

Foreign financial and non-financial commercial paper outstanding fell by a combined $2.4 billion in the latest week.

Borrowing costs for companies through issuing CP were generally little changed on the week, Fed data showed.

Borrowing costs for companies through issuing CP were generally little changed on the week, Fed data showed.

For example, the average interest rate on non-financial CP that matures in 30 days was 0.08 percent on Wednesday, unchanged from a week earlier, while the average rate on 30-year financial CP was 0.07 percent, down from 0.08 percent a week ago