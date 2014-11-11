Nov 11 A change in the way publicly traded
companies are categorized will result in the creation of a
separate real estate sector, bringing the number of Global
Industry Classification Standard sectors to 11, S&P Dow Jones
Indices and MSCI said.
The real estate sector is "increasingly being incorporated
separately into the strategic asset allocation," Remy Briand,
global head of equity research at MSCI, said in a statement on
Monday.
The GICS changes will likely be implemented after the market
close on Aug. 31, 2016.
Companies including Sears have recently embarked in
spinoffs of some of their real estate holdings. In late July,
network operator Windstream Holdings received
regulatory approval to convert some assets into a real estate
investment trust.
S&P Dow Jones indices did not specify the companies that
will be components of the new sector. The index provider did say
that real estate will be separated from being under the
financials sector, which now includes eight real estate
investment trust-related categories as well as one for thrifts
and mortgage finance and another for real estate services.
With the new classification, financials, the second-largest
sector on the S&P 500 as of Oct. 31, with a 16.4 percent weight,
will find it hard to lead the index weighting again as it did
when the market peaked in 2007.
The creation of a new industry group, which followed an
annual review of the GICS structure, could spark the formation
of new exchange-traded funds even as real estate ETFs like the
iShares Dow Jones US Real Estate already trade on Wall
Street.
In addition to the real estate changes, a copper
sub-industry is being created in the metals and mining industry.
S&P Dow Jones Indices announced in June it was considering
potential changes to the GICS structure and was discussing the
issue with members of the investment community.
In the June announcement the index provider also said a
review of the telecommunications sector was being considered,
but said on Monday no changes will be made there at this time.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Leslie Adler)