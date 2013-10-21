* U.S. money fund assets jumped $30 bln in two
days-iMoneynet
* Assets to return to pre-debt fight level this
week-JPMorgan
NEW YORK Oct 21 Investors poured cash back into
U.S. money market funds the day after Washington reached an
agreement to raise the federal debt ceiling temporarily and
avert a default, private data released on Monday showed.
Prior to Wednesday's debt deal, money funds, which are seen
as alternative to bank accounts, had heavy redemptions as
investors fretted over a possible U.S. default on the interest
rates on Treasury bills and its impact on the rest of the
short-term credit market.
Interest rates on one-month Treasury bills briefly rose
above 0.70 percent last week before President Barack Obama and
top Republican lawmakers reached a deal to increase the federal
borrowing cap and to end the first partial government shutdown
in 17 years.
More than $30 billion returned to money funds last Thursday
and Friday, the two days after the deal to raise the statutory
debt limit to $16.7 trillion, data firm iMoneynet said.
The increase brought the industry's total assets to $2.618
trillion as of Oct. 18, it said.
This partial return of investors to money funds reversed an
$71.79 billion drop from Oct. 1-16, which dropped the industry's
asset level to $2.588 trillion.
Based on data from iMoneynet, J.P. Morgan estimated the bulk
of two-day inflows to money funds occurred last Thursday at
about $26 billion.
In the wake of the debt ceiling deal, investors put $17.49
billion into money funds that invest only in government
securities last Thursday and Friday after they pulled $53.90
billion, or 5.9 percent, from Oct. 1-16, iMoneynet said.
Government money funds geared to large or institutional
clients "had witnessed the most severe asset drops during
uncertainties surrounding the federal government's ability to
continue to borrow money," Mike Krasner, managing editor at
iMoneynet said in a statement.
Assets of government institutional funds sank by $54.75
billion or 7.6 percent beginning Oct. 1, but picked up $17.96
billion or 2.7 percent between Oct. 16 and Oct. 18.
The White House and lawmakers have agreed to work on a
long-term budget deal before the next debt ceiling deadline of
Feb. 15.
"We suspect by early this week (money fund) balances would
be fully recovered to pre-debt ceiling levels," the J.P. Morgan
analysts wrote in their report.