NEW YORK May 9 U.S. prime money market funds
raised their holdings of euro zone bank debt in April, resuming
their return to this sector this year after scaling back their
exposure in March, a report from J.P Morgan Securities released
on Wednesday showed.
Prime money market funds increased their euro zone debt
holdings by $14 billion in April.
This raised their total exposure to euro zone banks to $205
billion, up $52 billion since the beginning of the year,
according to J.P. Morgan's latest monthly analysis of prime
money funds' holdings.
Unlike Treasuries-only money market funds, prime money funds
may invest in riskier short-term bank debt in an attempt to
obtain higher yields.