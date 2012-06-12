NEW YORK, June 12 U.S. prime money market funds trimmed their holdings of euro zone bank debt in May due to contagion worries from Spain's problem banks and Greece's possible exit from the euro zone, which could deepen the region's debt crisis, a report from JPMorgan Securities released on Tuesday showed.

Prime money market funds lowered their euro zone debt holdings by $7 billion in May, following a $14 billion increase in April.

May's decrease reduced their total exposure to euro zone banks to $199 billion, although it is still up $45 billion since the beginning of the year, according to J.P. Morgan's latest monthly analysis of prime money funds' holdings.

Unlike Treasuries-only money market funds, prime money funds may invest in riskier short-term bank debt in an attempt to obtain higher yields.