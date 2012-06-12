* Funds pared euro zone debt after April increase
* Moody's ratings review looms as larger concern
* Fund managers shifted cash into government repos
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 12 U.S. prime money market funds
trimmed euro zone bank debt holdings in May on worries over
Spain's problem banks and Greece's possible exit from the euro
zone, which could deepen the region's debt crisis, a report from
JPMorgan Securities released on Tuesday showed.
Meanwhile, money funds' appetite for the short-term debt of
investment banks was dampened on fears of ratings downgrades by
Moody's Investors Service.
Moody's earlier this year said it might cut the credit
ratings of many large global banks and securities firms,
including major U.S. and European institutions, due to fragile
funding conditions.
Prime money market funds lowered their euro zone debt
holdings by $7 billion in May, following a $14 billion increase
in April.
May's decrease reduced their total exposure to euro zone
banks to $199 billion, although it is still up $45 billion since
the beginning of the year, according to J.P. Morgan's latest
monthly analysis of prime money funds' holdings.
"Despite the concerns brewing in Europe, prime MMFs (money
market funds) have not seen large outflows like those they
experienced last year as prime MMFs are much less exposed to
euro zone banks this time around," JPMorgan analysts wrote.
Unlike Treasuries-only money market funds, prime money funds
may invest in riskier short-term bank debt in an attempt to
obtain higher yields.
Total prime money funds had $1.41 trillion in assets at the
end of May, down $4 billion from April and down $21 billion
since the beginning of the year, JPMorgan said. They represented
a little more than half of all U.S. money fund assets.
The Netherlands accounted for a large share of the fall in
euro zone holdings, as funds cut their Dutch exposure by $5
billion. There were $1 billion falls in their overall exposure
to Germany and France last month, JPMorgan analysts said.
As they moved cash out of Europe, prime fund managers
stashed the proceeds into perceived safe-haven Canadian,
Japanese and U.S. debt, according to the latest analysis.
Their non-European holdings grew $23 billion to $569 billion
in May. For the year, they are up $12 billion.
RATINGS REVIEW DECISION
While the euro zone's financial woes have underpinned money
funds' preference for low-risk, low-yielding debt, Moody's
review of Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and other global
investment banks has intensified the risk aversion among fund
managers, JPMorgan analysts said.
Traders expect Moody's will announce its decisions on these
financial institutions this week as a part of a broad credit
review of West European and major global banks.
Global investment banks rely on money funds for short-term
loans to finance their trades and daily operations. Funds buy
their commercial paper, certificates of deposits, repurchase
agreements (repos) and other short-term debt.
The banks borrowed a combined $510 billion from prime funds
from repos alone at the end of May, JPMorgan analysts said.
"The larger concern for prime MMFs currently is the ongoing
Moody's bank ratings review, particularly those of firms with
global capital market operations (GCMIs)," they wrote.
Steep downgrades of GCMIs would hurt the market value on
their debt and could force funds to rid of them.
In anticipation of downgrades, prime money funds reduced
their repos in which GCMIs pledge non-government securities as
collateral by $45 billion in May. In turn, they increased their
repos backed by U.S. government and agency securities - which
are seen safer - by $68 billion, JPMorgan analysts said.
"The downgrades so far have been less severe than market
participants initially thought and this has recently given hope
that the downgrades to GCMIs will be less severe than originally
anticipated as well," they wrote.