NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. prime money market funds added to their holdings of euro zone bank debt in August with some reduced worries about contagion from the debt crisis in the euro zone, a report from JPMorgan Securities released on Wednesday showed.

Prime money market funds added $16 billion to their euro zone debt holdings in August, according to the report.

On a year-to-date basis, the funds' combined euro zone holdings rose by $29 billion.