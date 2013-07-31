NEW YORK, July 31 Prices of U.S. mortgage-backed
securities pared losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve
offered no hint in its latest policy statement it would scale
back its bond purchases even as it acknowledged further
improvement in the economy.
Thirty-year 3.5-percent coupon MBS supported by loans
guaranteed by Fannie Mae were down 7/32 with a
yield of 3.37 percent, up 5 basis points from late Tuesday.
Prior to the Fed statement, the same issue was 9/32 lower in
price with a yield at about 3.40 percent.
The U.S. central bank has been buying $40 billion in MBS a
month along with $45 billion in U.S. Treasuries as the pillar of
its third bout of quantitative easing, or QE3, in a bid to
stimulate the economy and lower unemployment.